Philips CPAP MDL Judge Approves $500 Million Economic Loss Class Settlement

PITTSBURGH — A Pennsylvania federal judge has approved an economic loss class settlement worth more than $500 million in the MDL for cases involving Philips Respironics’ recalled CPAP and BiPAP machines, ruling that it is “fair, reasonable and adequate.”

In an April 25 opinion, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained that “the relief to the class remains adequate when considering the proposed award of attorneys’ fees ($94.4 million), and the Settlement Fund (in an amount not less than $495 million) will not be reduced to accommodate payment of class counsel’s …