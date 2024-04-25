Plaintiffs’ Leadership Appointed in Ozempic, Mounjaro MDL

PHILADELPHIA — The Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging injuries caused by glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) such as Ozempic and Mounjaro has tapped Roberta Liebenbeg of Fine Kaplan & Black and Nina Spizer of Dilworth Paxson LLP as liaison counsel for plaintiffs.

In an April 23 order, Judge Gene E.K. Pratter of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania also appointed Liebenberg is also appointed as a mentor to Sarah J. Foster of Schlesinger Law Offices P.A.

The plaintiffs’ committee will consist of Paul Pennock of Morgan & Morgan P.A., Marcus …