Plaintiffs’ Leadership Positions Appointed in Hair Relaxer MDL

CHICAGO — The Illinois federal judge overseeing the hair relaxer products MDL has appointed Benjamin Crump of Ben Crump Law Firm, Michael A. London of Douglas & London PC, Fidelma Fizpatrick of Motley Rice LLC and Diandra “Fu” Debrosse of Dicello Levitt LLC as co-lead counsel.

In the April 22 reappointment order, Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois appointed Edward A. Wallace of Wallce Miller as plaintiffs’ liaison counsel.

The plaintiffs’ executive committee is comprised of Brian Barr of Levin Papantonio Rafferty, Jayne Conroy of Simmons Hanly Conroy, Jennifer Hoekstra of …