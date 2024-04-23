MDL Docket Sought for Shelf Bracket Patent Infringement Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The owner of a patent for a shelf bracket product has asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for two patent infringement actions, arguing both lawsuits involve common questions of fact and law concerning a single patent.

In an April 22 motion, movant Yu Luo seeks to transfer and consolidate the actions for pretrial proceedings to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, or alternatively the Northern District of Illinois, pursuant to 28 U.S.C. §1407.

The ‘683 patent is for a shelf bracket invented by Luo which, …