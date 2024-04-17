Social Media MDL Judge Slashes Claims Against Meta CEO Zuckerberg

OAKLAND, Calif. — A California federal judge has dismissed claims accusing Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg of failing to disclose that his social media platforms Facebook and Instagram can cause mental health issues in children and teens, noting that certain states do not recognize claims for negligent misrepresentation by omission.

In an April 15 order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California further ruled that, as to the states that do recognize claims of misrepresentation by omission, the plaintiffs failed to show that Zuckerberg had such a duty to disclose that information.