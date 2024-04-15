MDL Docket Created for Antitrust Actions Against Cement Additive Producers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for lawsuits accusing producers of concrete and cement additives and admixtures (CCAs) of conspiring to fix, raise and maintain at supra-competitive levels the prices of CCAs in the United States.

On April 12, the panel granted plaintiff SMBA Construction LLC’s motion to transfer the five antitrust class actions to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York and appointed Judge Dale Ho to oversee the docket.

The panel agreed with SMBA that centralization is appropriate because the cases all arise out of the …