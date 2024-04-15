JPML Refuses to Create MDL Docket for Real Estate Commission Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Citing a recent nationwide class settlement, the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to consolidate lawsuits accusing the National Association of Realtors (NAR) of requiring home sellers to pay brokers representing potential buyers as a condition of listing their home on a multiple listing service (MLS).

In an April 12 order, the panel explained that the $418 million settlement will “resolve claims against NAR, over one million NAR members, all state/territorial and local REALTOR associations, all association-owned MLSs, and all brokerages with an NAR member as principal that had a residential transaction volume in 2022 of …