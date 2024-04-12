MDL Docket Sought for N.Y. Tax Foreclosure Surplus Actions
April 12, 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in lawsuits accusing New York of keeping surplus proceeds following foreclosure and sale of properties by state taxing authorities have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the 37 civil actions.
In an April 9 motion, the plaintiffs argue the actions, three of which seek class action status, involve common questions of fact and law and that “there are scores of additional taxing authorities that are subject to the same claims as those raised here, so additional actions are likely to be brought throughout the state.”
The lawsuits stem …
