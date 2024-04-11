MDL Docket Created for 23andMe Data Breach Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel of Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for 39 lawsuits arising from an October data breach that compromised the sensitive information of customers of genetic testing and analysis platform owner 23andMe.

On April 11, the panel granted 23andMe’s motion to consolidate the cases in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California before Judge Edward M. Chen.

In October, 23andMe learned that data from users of its genetic testing and analysis platform has been circulating on dark web forums after hackers used recycled logins to gain access to get into …