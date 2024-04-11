JPML Refuses to Centralize Lawsuits Based on ‘Nonexistent’ Diesel Filter Patents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize four lawsuits accusing two companies of falsely claiming that they had patented non-existent “re-coring” diesel engine products.

In an April 11 order, the panel explained that centralization is not warranted for the “fairly straight-forward contract and misrepresentation actions” filed by DPF Alternatives LLC, Iron Horse Transport LLC, JGD Filters LLC and RTR DPF LLC.

Diesel engines use a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to capture and burn carbon particles by using fuel injected into the exhaust stream, preventing carbon buildup and ensuring proper filtration during engine operation. …