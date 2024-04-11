Regeneron Granted MDL Docket for Eylea Patent Infringement Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for six in which Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. accuses other drug makers, including Amgen Inc., of violating its patent rights by seeking approval of biosimilars of its blockbuster eye drug Eylea (aflibercept).

On April 11, the panel transferred Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. v. Amgen Inc., which was pending in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, to Chief Judge Thomas S. Kleeh of the Northern District of West Virginia for coordinated pretrial proceedings with five cases already pending in that district.

Eylea …