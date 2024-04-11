JPML Refuses to Create MDL Docket for NCAA Athlete Compensation Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has refused to centralize lawsuits accusing the National Collegiate Athletic Association and their athletic conference members of barring college athletes from receiving market-value compensation.

In an April 11 order denying transfer, the panel explained that “centralization is not necessary for the convenience of the parties and witnesses or to further the just and efficient conduct of the litigation.”

“There is no dispute that these actions involve common questions of fact arising from allegations that the NCAA and the Power 5 Conferences violate the Sherman Act by prohibiting student-athletes from receiving compensation …