MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Created for Claims Accusing Church of Latter-Day Saints of Misusing Tithes


April 11, 2024



WASHINGTON, D.C. –– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized lawsuits accusing the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints of misusing and misappropriating tithes.

On April 11, the panel transferred the actions to the U.S. District Court for the District of Utah, where the church is headquartered, explaining that most of the relevant documents and witnesses are in that district.

“The actions will involve common questions of fact relating to statements made by the Church regarding its investment and use of tithing funds, the manner in which tithes have been invested, and the purposes for which they …


