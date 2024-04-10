CPAP MDL Judge Seeks Detailed Objections to Economic Loss Settlement
April 10, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
PITTSBURGH — The judge overseeing the MDL for cases involving Philips Respironics’ recalled CPAP and BiPAP machines have ordered counsel to file an “objections and response” chart in support of their motion for final approval of a $467.5 million economic loss settlement.
On April 9, Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania explained there has been difficulty in locating specific responses to objections to the proposed settlement.
The chart must show the number the plaintiffs assigned to the objection and the name of the relevant objector; short descriptions of the objection …
