MDL Docket Sought for Vehicle Driving Data Tracking Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to consolidate lawsuits accusing General Motors, OnStar and LexisNexis Risk Solutions of collecting location and driver behavior data and selling that information to insurers.

In an April 5 motion, a plaintiff in one of the seven putative class actions argues that each case concerns the unlawful tracking of vehicle driving data without clear and informed consent=.

The putative class actions were filed after the New York Times reported in March that automobile manufacturers are tracking drivers’ behavior through internet-connected vehicles and sharing it with data brokers such …