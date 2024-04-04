Hair Relaxer MDL Plaintiffs Say Revlon Bankruptcy Does Not Affect Claims

CHICAGO –– Plaintiffs in the multidistrict litigation for allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners are urging an Illinois federal judge to reject defendant Revlon’s motion to strike class allegations and dismiss the amended complaint, arguing that the company’s 2022 bankruptcy filing does not affect their claims.

In a March 12 brief filed before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, plaintiffs say that Revlon continued to sell hair relaxer products to consumers after it petitioned for bankruptcy in June 2022.

Revlon Inc., Revlon Consumer Products Corp., and Revlon Group Holdings LLC moved …