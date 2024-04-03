Judge Overseeing Bair Hugger MDL Remands 28 Cases to Appropriate Districts

MINNEAPOLIS — Over 3M’s objections, the judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging injuries caused by the Bair Hugger Forced Air Warming Device has transferred 28 cases to the districts where they would have been filed absent a direct filing order.

In an April 1 order, Judge Joan Ericksen of the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota explained that remand is appropriate “for the convenience of the parties and witnesses, in the interest of justice.”

The judge noted that the court previously granted plaintiffs’ request to suggest remand of the 28 cases, and the parties agreed …