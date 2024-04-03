Plaintiffs Seek Consolidation of Apple iPhone Antitrust Cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in cases accusing Apple Inc. of increasing its smartphone monopoly by blocking cross-platform technologies between iPhones and Androids have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the actions.

In a March 30 motion, the movants seek consolidation of the five pending actions in the Northern District of California, noting that a majority of the actions are pending in that district.

The actions were brought on behalf of consumers who say they overpaid for their iPhones or otherwise suffered economic losses due to Apple’s alleged monopolization of the relevant smartphone markets. …