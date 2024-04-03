MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs Seek Consolidation of Apple iPhone Antitrust Cases


April 3, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — Plaintiffs in cases accusing Apple Inc. of increasing its smartphone monopoly by blocking cross-platform technologies between iPhones and Androids have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the actions.

In a March 30 motion, the movants seek consolidation of the five pending actions in the Northern District of California, noting that a majority of the actions are pending in that district.

The actions were brought on behalf of consumers who say they overpaid for their iPhones or otherwise suffered economic losses due to Apple’s alleged monopolization of the relevant smartphone markets. …

FIRM NAMES
  • Cotchett Pitre & McCarthy LLP

Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024

MORE DETAILS