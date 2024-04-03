MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for AT&T Data Breach Cases


April 3, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to consolidate 12 actions arising from a March cyberattack that resulted in the theft and dissemination of at least 73 million individuals’ sensitive and personal information that, according to plaintiffs, has been released on the “dark web.”

In an April 2 motion, plaintiff Alex Petroski asked the JPML to send the cases to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas, where AT&T’s headquarters are located.

In late March 2024, the details of 73 million AT&T customers and former customers were leaked online.


