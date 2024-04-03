7th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Economic Claims from Abbott Contaminated Infant Formula MDL

CHICAGO — The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an MDL judge’s dismissal of claims seeking reimbursement for sums paid for Abbott’s Laboratories’ allegedly contaminated infant formulas from its Sturgis, Mich., facility, affirming that the plaintiffs lack Article III standing because they received the benefit of their bargain.

In the April 2 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that “plaintiffs’ alleged injury is hypothetical or conjectural.”

“When purchasing the infant formula, plaintiffs received what they asked for. At that point, there was no known risk of contamination and …