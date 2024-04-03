MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

7th Cir. Upholds Dismissal of Economic Claims from Abbott Contaminated Infant Formula MDL


April 3, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Opinion


CHICAGO — The 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld an MDL judge’s dismissal of claims seeking reimbursement for sums paid for Abbott’s Laboratories’ allegedly contaminated infant formulas from its Sturgis, Mich., facility, affirming that the plaintiffs lack Article III standing because they received the benefit of their bargain.

In the April 2 opinion, the appellate panel agreed with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois that “plaintiffs’ alleged injury is hypothetical or conjectural.”

“When purchasing the infant formula, plaintiffs received what they asked for. At that point, there was no known risk of contamination and …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024

MORE DETAILS