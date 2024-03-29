Plaintiffs Seek Centralization of Class Actions Against Iowa Student Loan Collector

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Lead plaintiffs in cases accusing a non-profit Iowa-based student loan collector of fraudulently inducing them into entering into payment agreements with harsh, illegal and unfair terms have asked the Judicial Panel for Multidistrict Litigation to create an MDL docket for the actions.

In a March 29 motion, the plaintiffs seek centralization of the lawsuits against Iowa Student Loan Liquidity Corp. in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Iowa, where two of the four class actions are pending, arguing that they “present one or more common questions of fact and consolidation would advance the parties’ …