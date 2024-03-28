Summary Judgment Motions Addressed in Third-Party Payor Valsartan Drug Action

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has addressed motions for summary judgment ahead of trial in an action in which third-party payors (TPPs) seek reimbursement from the makers of valsartan-containing drugs (VCDs), which the plaintiffs say were adulterated and therefore illegal to have been sold.

In a March 26 order, Judge Robert Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found there are questions of fact as to whether the defendant drug makers made “warranties” concerning their products purity, whether the VCDs were adulterated, and whether defendants violated Current Good Manufacturing Practices.

MSP Recovery …