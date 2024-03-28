MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Summary Judgment Motions Addressed in Third-Party Payor Valsartan Drug Action


March 28, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has addressed motions for summary judgment ahead of trial in an action in which third-party payors (TPPs) seek reimbursement from the makers of valsartan-containing drugs (VCDs), which the plaintiffs say were adulterated and therefore illegal to have been sold.

In a March 26 order, Judge Robert Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey found there are questions of fact as to whether the defendant drug makers made “warranties” concerning their products purity, whether the VCDs were adulterated, and whether defendants violated Current Good Manufacturing Practices.

MSP Recovery …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Masters of Mass Tort Settlements Conference - Sponsored by Milestone

June 27, 2024 - Buffalo, NY
The Richardson Hotel Buffalo

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference: Video Game Addiction and the Latest Mass Tort Updates

May 29, 2024

MORE DETAILS