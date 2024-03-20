MDL Docket Sought for Granulated Sugar Antitrust Litigation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to create an MDL docket for lawsuits in which granulated sugar manufacturers are accused of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of their products in violation of federal and state antitrust laws.

In a March 19 motion, two direct-purchaser plaintiffs, KPH Healthcare Services Inc. and Redner’s Markets Inc., seek centralization in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where three of the five existing cases are pending.

Plaintiffs allege that ASR Group International Inc., American Sugar Refining Inc., Domino Foods Inc., United Sugar Producers …