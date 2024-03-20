Parties Point to Competing Section 230 State Court Rulings in Social Media MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — In support of Meta Platforms Inc.’s motion to dismiss claims in the social media addiction MDL, defendants have proffered a California appellate court ruling in a cryptocurrency case against YouTube LLC and Google that Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996 bars a majority of the claims.

