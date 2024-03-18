MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Plaintiffs Oppose Valsartan Defendant ZHP’s Motion to Amend Answer Days Before Trial


March 18, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion
  • Opposition


TRENTON, N.J. — Plaintiffs in the MDL for valsartan-containing drugs (VCDs) have asked a New Jersey federal judge to deny defendant Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (ZHP)’s motion for leave to file a second amended answer just 12 days before trial.

In a March 15 brief, plaintiffs told In a Feb. 16 motion filed before Judge Robert B. Kugler of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey that ZHP’s request is untimely because it failed to include its proposed new defense of champerty in its initial answer filed in early December.

“It is now too late to …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 27, 2024 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Video Game Addiction Product Liability Litigation

March 29, 2024

MORE DETAILS