MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Docket Sought for Video Game Addiction Lawsuits


March 15, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Motion


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to consolidate actions accusing video game makers, including Apple, Nintendo and Microsoft, of including “harmful and psychologically addictive features” in their products, while concealing their actions from the public.

In a March 14 motion, a group of plaintiffs say the cases should be transferred to the Western District of Missouri because they involve common issues, including whether the companies designed and developed their video game products to be psychologically addictive and whether they failed to warn consumers of the risk of “internet gaming disorder and/or addiction.”

Plaintiffs say …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing

March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's MDL Conference

March 27, 2024 - Charleston, SC
The Charleston Place

MORE DETAILS