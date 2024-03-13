MDL Docket Sought for Change Healthcare Data Breach Actions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A group of individuals who say their personal information was compromised during a February cyberattack on a medical billing company have asked the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to consolidate the resulting lawsuits in Tennessee federal court.

In a March 13 motion, the four plaintiffs who each sued Change Healthcare Inc. in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee say the six class actions all arise from the security breach of more than 6 TB of data containing personal health information and personally identifiable information, including medical and dental records, insurance records, payment and …