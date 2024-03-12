Meta Seeks Dismissal of States’ Online Privacy Act, Consumer Protection Claims

SAN FRANCISCO — Meta Platforms Inc. has moved to dismiss claims brought against it by states under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), arguing that they “impermissibly and implausibly treat general audience internet services as ‘child directed’ based on a small fraction of third-party content.”

In a March 1 brief filed before filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Meta further argues that allowing the states’ consumer protection claims to proceed “would run roughshod over this Court’s prior rulings regarding the reach of Section 230 of the Communications Decency …