3M Opposes Motion to Remand Cases in Bair Hugger MDL

MINNEAPOLIS — 3M has opposed plaintiffs’ motion to remand cases in the Bair Hugger Forced Air Warming Devices MDL outside the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota, arguing that the MDL court should keep at least discovery of the trial candidates.

In a March 11 motion filed before Judge Joan Ericksen, 3M says discovery should stay in the MDL court “where it can be coordinated and moved ahead expeditiously — just as is being done with the six cases that were not subject to the Court’s suggestion of remand.”

“While an MDL court’s decision to transfer or …