Exactech Parent Company, Affiliates, Dismissed from Federal MDL

NEW YORK — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases targeting Exactech orthopedic devices has dismissed the company’s parent company and affiliates, ruling that plaintiffs failed to plead facts that warrant veil piercing.

On March 7, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York found the plaintiffs failed to allege sufficient facts that the parent company and its affiliates exerted complete control over Exactech and its failure to recall the orthopedic implants.

Beginning in June 2021, Exactech, a Florida corporation, initiated a series of recalls of certain hip and knee replacement …