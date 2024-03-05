School Districts Oppose Social Media MDL Defendants’ Dismissal Efforts
March 5, 2024
OAKLAND, Calif. — A group of school districts has opposed social media MDL defendants’ motion to dismiss complaints accusing them of exploiting adolescents, arguing the claims are not barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act because the lawsuits do not seek to treat the platform owners as publishers or speakers of information.
In a March 4 reply filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, the school districts say they are challenging Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC’s conduct in designing, operating, promoting, and marketing …
