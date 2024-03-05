Hair Relaxer MDL Defendants Seek Dismissal of Class Action Complaint

CHICAGO –– Defendants in the multidistrict litigation for allegedly toxic hair relaxers and straighteners have moved to dismiss plaintiffs’ consolidated class action complaint, arguing that they lack Article III standing because they have not suffered any “injury in fact.”

In their brief filed before Judge Mary M. Rowland of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, the defendants, which include L’Oréal, Revlon, Soft-Sheen-Carson, House of Cheatham, Avlon Industries and Luster Products, argue that the plaintiffs only allege economic injuries stemming from the purchase of products they “entirely consumed” and that “functioned as expected.”

“While a minority of …