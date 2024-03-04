SoClean Urges MDL Judge to Toss Philips’ Counterclaims for False Advertising, Deceptive Practices

HARRISBURG, Pa. — SoClean Inc. is urging a Pennsylvania federal judge to dismiss counterclaims that its ozone disinfecting equipment for Philips Respironics’ CPAP and BiPAP machines was destructive and triggered a June 2021 recall of the devices.

In a March 1 reply brief filed before Judge Joy Flowers Conti of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, SoClean says Philips “advances a misleading, litigation-driven narrative about SoClean’s advertising with no basis in fact and “the counterclaims directly contradict and cannot be reconciled with Philips’ own understanding of SoClean’s advertising.”

According to Philips, SoClean was aware of …