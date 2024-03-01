MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Zofran MDL Plaintiffs Ordered to Pay GSK $453,989 in Costs


March 1, 2024


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


BOSTON — The judge overseeing the Zofran birth defect MDL docket has ordered plaintiffs to pay $453,989 in costs to GlaxoSmithKline LLC following a January 2023 federal appeals court’s ruling that GSK could not have added a stronger warning to the drug’s label via the Changes Being Effected process.

On Feb. 28, Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV of the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts rejected plaintiffs’ request for individualized hearings as to costs, saying there is “no good reason to undertake such a cumbersome exercise.”

“Instead, the costs of obtaining medical records as to specific plaintiffs, …


