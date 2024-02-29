Class Action Claims Arising from Drug Shortage Untimely, 1st Cir. Rules
February 29, 2024
BOSTON — Certain class action claims alleging injuries caused by Genzyme Corp.’s alleged mishandling of a drug shortage between 2009 and 2012 are time barred because they were not revived by a tolling agreement between the parties, the 1st Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has ruled.
In a Feb. 16 opinion, the appellate panel explained that because the claims expired long before the tolling agreement was signed, they do not survive Genzyme's statute-of-limitations defense.
From 2003 until 2009, Genzyme steadily provided Fabrazyme, which is used to treat Fabry disease — a disorder that causes buildup of a certain fat substance …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's Ozempic MDL Conference: Updates from the Status Hearing
March 15, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA
Kimpton Hotel Monaco Philadelphia
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick