Plaintiffs’ Leadership Proposed in Suboxone Film Decay MDL

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plaintiffs in the Suboxone film dental decay MDL docket have asked an Ohio federal judge to appoint Erin Copeland of Fibich Leebron Copeland Briggs, Timothy Becker of Johnson Becker and Trent Miracle of Simmons Hanly Conroy as co-lead counsel.

The Feb. 27 motion filed before Judge J. Philip Calabrese of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio also seeks appointment of an executive committee comprised of Alyson Steele Beridon of Herzfeld Suetholz Gastel Leniski & Wall, Andrew Childers of Childers Schlueter & Smith, Lee Floyd of Breit Biniazan, Russell Abney of Ferrer Poroit & …