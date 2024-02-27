9th Cir. Upholds Approval of $90 Million Settlement in Facebook Privacy MDL

SAN FRANCISCO — The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals has upheld approval of Meta Platforms Inc.’s $90 million settlement of a class action alleging tracking of Facebook users on non-Facebook websites, ruling that the lower court properly valued the class’s statutory claims.

In a Feb. 21 memorandum, the appellate panel said the Northern District of California did not abuse its discretion in accepting class counsel’s estimate that $900 million represented a “best-day-in-court” verdict, and in determining that the $90-million settlement, along with injunctive relief benefitting the entire class, was fair and reasonable.

Plaintiffs alleged in the 2011 complaint …