Sanofi’s Motion to Dismiss 42 Taxotere Hair Loss Cases Denied for Now
February 26, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Order
NEW ORLEANS — The judge overseeing the MDL docket for cases alleging permanent hair loss caused by the chemotherapy drug Taxotere has denied without prejudice Sanofi-Aventis US LLC’s motion to dismiss 42 cases in which each plaintiff has died but no motions to substitute have been filed.
In a Feb. 23 order, Judge Jane Milazzo of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana explained that the motion must be denied as of now because Sanofi failed to provide proof of personal service on non-party successors or personal representatives.
Plaintiffs in the MDL sued several pharmaceutical companies, including …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
MORE DETAILS