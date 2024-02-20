Snapchat Owner Urges Dismissal of Child Sexual Abuse Claims
February 20, 2024
DOCUMENTS
- Motion
SAN FRANCISCO — The owner of Snapchat has asked the judge overseeing the MDL docket for social media addiction cases to dismiss claims that it knowingly presented child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on its social media platform.
In a Feb. 15 motion filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Snap Inc. says there are no allegations in the master complaint or the short form complaints that it itself possessed CSAM in any capacity outside of its role as a publisher of third-party content.
Rather, plaintiffs allege only that Snap hosts …
