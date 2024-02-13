MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

MDL Judge Dismisses Talcum Powder Cases for Lack of Personal Jurisdiction


February 13, 2024


TRENTON, N.J. — A federal judge has dismissed three talcum powder MDL complaints that were originally filed in Rhode Island state court for lack of personal jurisdiction, explaining that defendants Johnson & Johnson & Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. are not essentially “at home” in the state.

In a Feb. 9 order, Judge Michael A. Shipp of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey noted that plaintiffs failed to allege defendants Johnson & Johnson and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. are incorporated in Rhode Island or that Rhode Island is their principal place of business.

Plaintiffs, who …


