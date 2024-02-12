Social Media Addiction MDL Judge Schedules 1st Bellwether Trial

SAN FRANCISCO — The judge overseeing the multidistrict litigation docket for social media addiction cases against Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC has scheduled the first bellwether trial to take place on Oct. 14, 2024.

In a Feb. 8 scheduling order, Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California set the deadlines for close of fact discovery on Dec. 20, expert discovery on April 7, 2025, and joint trial submissions on Sept. 18, 2025.

Plaintiffs accuse defendants of exploiting adolescents using a stream of addictive images and videos. The …