MDL MASS TORT & CLASS ACTION MONITOR

Motion to Certify Classes in Federal Insulin Pricing Action Denied


February 9, 2024



TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to certify 15 classes in a lawsuit accusing insulin makers of conspiring with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of insulin, ruling that there are too many individual issues to consider, defeating predominance.

In a Feb. 5 order, Judge Brian Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the individual issues include the list price at the time of a consumer’s purchase, the corresponding net price, and the ultimate purchase price the consumer paid, and whether the consumer could …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's Webinar Series: Ozempic MDL Developments

February 09, 2024

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

March 01, 2024 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS