Motion to Certify Classes in Federal Insulin Pricing Action Denied

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey federal judge has refused to certify 15 classes in a lawsuit accusing insulin makers of conspiring with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) of conspiring to artificially inflate the price of insulin, ruling that there are too many individual issues to consider, defeating predominance.

In a Feb. 5 order, Judge Brian Martinotti of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey explained that the individual issues include the list price at the time of a consumer’s purchase, the corresponding net price, and the ultimate purchase price the consumer paid, and whether the consumer could …