JPML Asked to Centralize Lawsuits Based on ‘Nonexistent’ Diesel Filter Patents

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has been asked to centralize four lawsuits accusing two companies of falsely claiming that they had patented non-existent “re-coring” diesel engine products.

In a Feb. 6 motion, DPF Alternatives LLC, Iron Horse Transport LLC, JGD Filters LLC and RTR DPF LLC say the four cases are based on similar facts and that centralization in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado would streamline the litigation.

Diesel engines use a diesel particulate filter (DPF) to capture and burn carbon particles by using fuel injected into the exhaust stream, preventing …