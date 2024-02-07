Social Media MDL Defendants Move to Dismiss School Districts’ Complaint

OAKLAND, Calif. — Defendants in the MDL for lawsuits accusing social media platform owners of exploiting adolescents have asked a California federal judge to dismiss a master complaint filed by school districts and local governments, arguing it is barred by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and the First Amendment.

In a Feb. 5 motion filed before Judge Yvonne G. Rogers of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, Meta Platforms Inc., ByteDance Inc., Snap Inc. and YouTube LLC argue that that as interactive computer services providers, they are immune from the claims.

The school districts …