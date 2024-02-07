JPML Creates Docket for Lawsuits Arising From Fortra Software Cyber-Attack

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized litigation arising from a January 2023 cyber-attack on Fortra LLC’s managed file transfer software in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

In a Feb. 5 order, the panel granted defendants’ NationsBenefits LLC and NationsBenefits Holdings LLC’s motion to centralize the 50 actions, which stem from the breach of defendant Fortra’s “GoAnywhere” managed file transfer software, which was targeted by a Russian-linked ransomware group known as “Clop.”

“Centralization offers substantial opportunities to streamline pretrial proceedings; reduce duplicative discovery and conflicting pretrial obligations; prevent inconsistent rulings on …