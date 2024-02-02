JPML Centralizes Suboxone Film Dental Decay Lawsuits

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has centralized lawsuits accusing the makers of Suboxone film of failing to warn that the opioid use disorder drug contains ingredients that can cause tooth decay.

In a Feb. 2 order, the panel transferred the 15 actions pending in five judicial districts to the U.S. District Court in the Northern District of Ohio and appointed Judge J. Philip Calabrese to oversee the dockent, noting he “has not yet had the opportunity to preside over an MDL.”

“After considering the argument of counsel, we find that these actions involve common questions of …