JPML Creates MDL Docket for Federal Cases Involving GLP-1RA Drugs


February 2, 2024


WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for cases in which patients allege they suffered gastrointestinal and associated injuries after receiving glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs), which will include cases involving Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus, Trulicity, and/or Mounjaro.

On Feb. 2, the panel transferred the 18 cases pending in 11 district courts to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and tapped Judge Gene E.K. Pratter to oversee the docket.

The panel rejected defendant Eli Lilly & Co.’s proposal that the docket only include cases targeting Novo Nordisk’s drug …


