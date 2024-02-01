Novartis Denied Summary Judgment in Tasigna Cancer Drug MDL

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida federal judge denied Novartis Pharmaceutical Corp.’s motion for summary judgment in the Tasigna MDL after refusing to exclude plaintiffs’ general causation expert, ruling that his methodology is reliable and that he drew a link between the cancer drug and irreversible atherosclerotic-related conditions.

In the Jan. 16 order, Judge Roy B. Dalton of the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida did rule, however, that Dr. Sonal Singh may not opine that Tasigna causes atherosclerosis characterized as “severe,” “rapidly progressive,” or “treatment-resistant.”

Plaintiffs accuse Novartis of failing to warn that Tasigna nilotinib)— which …