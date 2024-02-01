Defendants’ Post-Verdict Motion Denied in Bellwether Davol/Bard Hernia Mesh Case

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio federal judge has denied defendants’ motion for judgment as a matter of law following a $500,000 verdict in the third Davol Inc./C.R. Bard Inc. hernia mesh bellwether case, finding the evidence showed that their inadequate warnings caused the plaintiff’s injuries.

On Jan. 31, Judge Edmund A. Sargus of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio noted the implanting surgeon testified that had she been given a different warning, it would have affected her treatment of the plaintiff.

Aaron Stinson, a Maine resident, was implanted with defendants’ PerFix Plug hernia mesh in August …