JPML Centralizes Perry Johnson & Associates Data Breach Cases in N.Y.

WASHINGTON, D.C. —– The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation has created an MDL docket for 26 lawsuits arising from a data breach at a medical transcription company that resulted in the theft and dissemination of approximately 8.9 million individuals’ sensitive information.

In a Jan. 30 order, the panel agreed with the moving plaintiffs that the cases filed against Perry Johnson & Associates (PJ&A) “assert similar claims arising from a common nucleus of operative facts” and that consolidation in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York is appropriate under 28 U.S.C. § 1407.

“Given the number of …